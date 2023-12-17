Can we expect Nathan MacKinnon finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacKinnon stats and insights

In 12 of 30 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted 14 shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, MacKinnon has accumulated one goal and 13 assists.

MacKinnon's shooting percentage is 9.0%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 115 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Jets 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 26:19 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:12 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 2 1 1 25:01 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 22:45 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:09 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 29:35 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 25:31 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 21:45 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.