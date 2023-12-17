Can we expect Nathan MacKinnon finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the San Jose Sharks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

  • In 12 of 30 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has attempted 14 shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, MacKinnon has accumulated one goal and 13 assists.
  • MacKinnon's shooting percentage is 9.0%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 115 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Jets 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:53 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 26:19 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 23:12 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 2 1 1 25:01 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 22:45 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 1 0 1 21:09 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 29:35 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 25:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 21:45 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

