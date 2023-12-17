Who’s the Best Team in the MWC? See our Weekly Women's MWC Power Rankings
Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MWC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.
MWC Power Rankings
1. UNLV
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
- Overall Rank: 18th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
- Last Game: L 84-54 vs Seton Hall
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: YES
2. Colorado State
- Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 24-4
- Overall Rank: 66th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: W 69-63 vs UC Irvine
Next Game
- Opponent: Mississippi State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)
3. Wyoming
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-11
- Overall Rank: 112th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: L 64-55 vs Montana State
Next Game
- Opponent: Wright State
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
4. Boise State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-7
- Overall Rank: 121st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th
- Last Game: W 67-46 vs Rocky Mountain
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCSD
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
5. San Diego State
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 15-14
- Overall Rank: 153rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
- Last Game: W 69-61 vs Seattle U
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Kennesaw State
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
6. Air Force
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 13-16
- Overall Rank: 180th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th
- Last Game: W 70-58 vs Weber State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Clemson
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
7. New Mexico
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 187th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st
- Last Game: W 71-47 vs Western New Mexico
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Gonzaga
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Nevada
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-19
- Overall Rank: 196th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th
- Last Game: W 88-53 vs Stanislaus State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
9. San Jose State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 212th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
- Last Game: L 73-47 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Opponent: @ CSU Northridge
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18
10. Fresno State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-19
- Overall Rank: 221st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th
- Last Game: W 68-47 vs Sacramento State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arizona State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Watch on Fubo)
11. Utah State
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 326th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd
- Last Game: L 75-57 vs Northern Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Colorado
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
