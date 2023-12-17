Want to know which basketball team is on top of the MWC? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

1. UNLV

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 28-1

9-1 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th

109th Last Game: L 84-54 vs Seton Hall

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fairleigh Dickinson

@ Fairleigh Dickinson Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

12:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: YES

2. Colorado State

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 24-4

9-1 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th

254th Last Game: W 69-63 vs UC Irvine

Next Game

Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Stadium (Watch on Fubo)

3. Wyoming

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 17-11

4-5 | 17-11 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: L 64-55 vs Montana State

Next Game

Opponent: Wright State

Wright State Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

4. Boise State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-7

8-3 | 22-7 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: W 67-46 vs Rocky Mountain

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCSD

@ UCSD Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. San Diego State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 15-14

7-4 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 153rd

153rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd

182nd Last Game: W 69-61 vs Seattle U

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kennesaw State

@ Kennesaw State Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. Air Force

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 13-16

7-4 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 154th

154th Last Game: W 70-58 vs Weber State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Clemson

@ Clemson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. New Mexico

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-17

9-3 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 321st

321st Last Game: W 71-47 vs Western New Mexico

Next Game

Opponent: @ Gonzaga

@ Gonzaga Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Nevada

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-19

6-5 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 196th

196th Strength of Schedule Rank: 198th

198th Last Game: W 88-53 vs Stanislaus State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Western Kentucky

@ Western Kentucky Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. San Jose State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-19

4-6 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 212th

212th Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd

152nd Last Game: L 73-47 vs Hawaii

Next Game

Opponent: @ CSU Northridge

@ CSU Northridge Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

10. Fresno State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-19

7-5 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th

309th Last Game: W 68-47 vs Sacramento State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arizona State

@ Arizona State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports (Watch on Fubo)

11. Utah State

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-7 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 326th

326th Strength of Schedule Rank: 253rd

253rd Last Game: L 75-57 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game