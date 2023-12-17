When the Colorado Avalanche play the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Josh Manson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

In two of 27 games this season, Manson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Manson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 115 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 19:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 18:54 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:39 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

