Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Garfield County, Colorado today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Campbell County High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 10:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rifle High School at Basalt High School
- Game Time: 10:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Basalt, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.