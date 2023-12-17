When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Caleb Jones score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

  • Jones is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • Jones has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are allowing 115 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.8 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 6-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:05 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:42 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.