Which basketball team sits on top of the Big Sky? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

1. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 25-4

6-3 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank: 86th

86th Last Game: L 78-70 vs Cal

Next Game

Opponent: @ Presbyterian

@ Presbyterian Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Montana

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 24-4

4-3 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 67-65 vs Cal Poly

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Diego

@ San Diego Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3. Montana State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 18-13

4-6 | 18-13 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th

98th Last Game: W 64-55 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

4. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

6-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 135th

135th Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th

84th Last Game: W 92-76 vs San Francisco

Next Game

Opponent: @ Pepperdine

@ Pepperdine Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

5. Idaho

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 15-13

4-5 | 15-13 Overall Rank: 167th

167th Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th

207th Last Game: L 65-63 vs Grand Canyon

Next Game

Opponent: Saint Martin's

Saint Martin's Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6. Idaho State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 13-15

4-5 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 176th

176th Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th

45th Last Game: L 79-76 vs BYU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Montana State

@ Montana State Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

7. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 7-20

4-4 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: W 75-57 vs Utah State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Colorado

@ Colorado Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Portland State

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 8-20

5-4 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 240th

240th Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: L 74-63 vs San Francisco

Next Game

Opponent: Portland

Portland Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Weber State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 7-23

3-8 | 7-23 Overall Rank: 265th

265th Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: L 70-58 vs Air Force

Next Game

Opponent: @ Utah

@ Utah Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Sacramento State

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-7 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 328th

328th Strength of Schedule Rank: 167th

167th Last Game: L 68-47 vs Fresno State

