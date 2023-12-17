Who’s the Best Team in the Big Sky? See our Weekly Big Sky Power Rankings
Find out how each Big Sky team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Montana
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th
- Last Game: W 86-75 vs San Jose State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Davis
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Portland State
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6
- Overall Rank: 155th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th
- Last Game: L 69-65 vs San Diego
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Fresno State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: MW Network
3. Weber State
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-9
- Overall Rank: 174th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd
- Last Game: W 84-71 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Opponent: Park (AZ)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-14
- Overall Rank: 201st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th
- Last Game: W 76-74 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: @ San Francisco
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Montana State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 210th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th
- Last Game: W 106-81 vs SAGU American Indian
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Utah
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 240th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th
- Last Game: W 103-34 vs Portland Bible
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Cal Poly
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Idaho
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 245th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
- Last Game: L 82-64 vs Stanford
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UC Riverside
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 257th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
- Last Game: L 90-68 vs Colorado
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Air Force
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)
9. Idaho State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-23
- Overall Rank: 302nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th
- Last Game: L 82-74 vs Southern Utah
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
10. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-27
- Overall Rank: 318th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th
- Last Game: L 62-60 vs CSU Fullerton
Next Game
- Opponent: UCSD
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
