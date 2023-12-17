Will Ben Meyers Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 17?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ben Meyers score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Meyers 2022-23 stats and insights
- Meyers scored in three of 39 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He took four shots in two games against the Sharks last season, and scored two goals.
- Meyers produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Meyers averaged 0.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 12.1%.
Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Sharks ranked 30th in goals against, giving up 315 total goals (3.8 per game) in NHL play.
- The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
