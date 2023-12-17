The Colorado Avalanche (18-10-2) square off against the San Jose Sharks (9-18-3) at Ball Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Avalanche fell to the Winnipeg Jets 6-2 in their last outing, while the Sharks are coming off a 1-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-300) Sharks (+240) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 63.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (17-10).

Colorado has played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter and won each time.

The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Colorado's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 16 times.

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sharks Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 106 (3rd) Goals 64 (32nd) 93 (16th) Goals Allowed 115 (31st) 22 (11th) Power Play Goals 15 (24th) 15 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 27 (30th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Colorado has two wins against the spread and is 4-4-2 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over five times.

The Avalanche have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Avalanche's goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Avalanche create the third-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 106 this season.

The Avalanche rank 16th in total goals against, allowing 3.1 goals per game (93 total) in NHL action.

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +13 this season.

