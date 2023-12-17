How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Colorado Avalanche will host the San Jose Sharks (who also lost their previous game) on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ to watch as the Avalanche and the Sharks square off.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/14/2023
|Sharks
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/SO) COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 93 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.
- The Avalanche's 106 total goals (3.5 per game) rank third in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|30
|12
|31
|43
|31
|15
|49%
|Mikko Rantanen
|30
|14
|24
|38
|13
|17
|51.8%
|Cale Makar
|27
|8
|29
|37
|19
|27
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|28
|12
|14
|26
|13
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|30
|4
|11
|15
|19
|19
|-
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 115 goals conceded (3.8 per game) is 31st in the league.
- With 64 goals (2.1 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Sharks have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 34 goals during that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|29
|9
|15
|24
|8
|20
|56.9%
|Mikael Granlund
|23
|3
|16
|19
|11
|17
|48.7%
|William Eklund
|29
|7
|7
|14
|8
|12
|26.7%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|30
|8
|4
|12
|8
|11
|43.5%
|Mike Hoffman
|29
|8
|4
|12
|6
|11
|41.2%
