Coming off a defeat last time out, the Colorado Avalanche will host the San Jose Sharks (who also lost their previous game) on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ to watch as the Avalanche and the Sharks square off.

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Date Home Away Result 10/14/2023 Sharks Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 93 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in league play in goals against.

The Avalanche's 106 total goals (3.5 per game) rank third in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 31 goals during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 30 12 31 43 31 15 49% Mikko Rantanen 30 14 24 38 13 17 51.8% Cale Makar 27 8 29 37 19 27 - Valeri Nichushkin 28 12 14 26 13 8 33.3% Devon Toews 30 4 11 15 19 19 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 115 goals conceded (3.8 per game) is 31st in the league.

With 64 goals (2.1 per game), the Sharks have the league's 32nd-ranked offense.

In the past 10 games, the Sharks have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals during that time.

Sharks Key Players