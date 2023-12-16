The UConn Huskies (6-3) look to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (10-1) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: FOX

UConn vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score 12.9 more points per game (78.5) than the Huskies allow (65.6).

Louisville is 9-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

UConn has a 6-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.

The Huskies record 77.4 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 57.1 the Cardinals give up.

UConn has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 57.1 points.

Louisville has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

The Huskies shoot 47.9% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cardinals allow defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 45.2% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Huskies concede.

UConn Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Nina Rickards: 7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG%

7.5 PTS, 52.6 FG% Nyla Harris: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG%

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 59.4 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.5 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (19-for-65)

Louisville Leaders

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Texas L 80-68 Moody Center 12/6/2023 Ball State W 90-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 12/10/2023 North Carolina W 76-64 Mohegan Sun Arena 12/16/2023 Louisville - XL Center 12/18/2023 Butler - XL Center 12/20/2023 @ Toronto Metropolitan - Mattamy Athletic Centre

Louisville Schedule