In this year's LA Bowl, the Boise State Broncos are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), against the UCLA Bruins. The action starts at 7:30 PM ET on December 16, 2023, airing on ABC from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

UCLA vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

UCLA vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-4.5) 48.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCLA (-4.5) 48.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

UCLA vs. Boise State Betting Trends

UCLA has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bruins have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Boise State has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.

The Broncos have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UCLA & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Boise State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

