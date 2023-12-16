In this year's LA Bowl, the Boise State Broncos are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), against the UCLA Bruins. The action starts at 7:30 PM ET on December 16, 2023, airing on ABC from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The over/under in this outing is 48.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Boise State matchup.

UCLA vs. Boise State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Inglewood, California
  • Venue: SoFi Stadium

UCLA vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Boise State Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-4.5) 48.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel UCLA (-4.5) 48.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 16 Odds

UCLA vs. Boise State Betting Trends

  • UCLA has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bruins have been favored by 4.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Boise State has won six games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing six times.
  • The Broncos have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UCLA & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
Boise State
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

