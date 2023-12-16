Texas Tech vs. Cal: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Independence Bowl
The California Golden Bears are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this season's Independence Bowl, where they will oppose the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game will kick off from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 16, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 58 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Shreveport, Louisiana
- Venue: Independence Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Tech vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Cal Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-2.5)
|58
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-3)
|57.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 16 Odds
- Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State
- UCLA vs Boise State
- Jacksonville State vs Louisiana
- Georgia Southern vs Ohio
- Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion
- New Mexico State vs Fresno State
Texas Tech vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Red Raiders are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Cal has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Golden Bears have an ATS record of 3-4.
Texas Tech & Cal 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|Cal
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.