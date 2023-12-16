The California Golden Bears are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this season's Independence Bowl, where they will oppose the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game will kick off from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana on December 16, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this outing is 58 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Venue: Independence Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Cal Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-2.5) 58 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-3) 57.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 16 Odds

Texas Tech vs. Cal Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Red Raiders are 3-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Cal has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Golden Bears have an ATS record of 3-4.

Texas Tech & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 Cal To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

