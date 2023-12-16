When Samaje Perine hits the gridiron for the Denver Broncos in their Week 15 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Samaje Perine score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Perine has 182 rushing yards (14 per game) on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Perine also averages 29.1 receiving yards per game, catching 40 passes for 378 yards.

Perine has had one game with a rushing TD.

Samaje Perine Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 8 0 5 36 0

