Will Samaje Perine Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Samaje Perine was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Denver Broncos' Week 15 contest against the Detroit Lions (at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday). If you're looking for Perine's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Perine has season stats that include 182 rushing yards on 39 carries (4.7 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 40 receptions on 44 targets for 378 yards.
Samaje Perine Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.
Week 15 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Perine 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|39
|182
|1
|4.7
|44
|40
|378
|0
Perine Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|8
|41
|0
|4
|37
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|1
|4
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|3
|9
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|6
|12
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|6
|22
|0
|4
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|2
|10
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|8
|0
|3
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|7
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|7
|55
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Texans
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|2
|8
|0
|5
|36
|0
