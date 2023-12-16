Samaje Perine was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Denver Broncos' Week 15 contest against the Detroit Lions (at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday). If you're looking for Perine's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Perine has season stats that include 182 rushing yards on 39 carries (4.7 per attempt) and one touchdown, plus 40 receptions on 44 targets for 378 yards.

Samaje Perine Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.

Broncos vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Perine 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 39 182 1 4.7 44 40 378 0

Perine Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 8 41 0 4 37 0 Week 2 Commanders 1 4 0 3 20 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 3 9 0 2 15 0 Week 4 @Bears 6 12 0 2 23 0 Week 5 Jets 6 22 0 4 73 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 7 Packers 2 10 0 3 31 0 Week 8 Chiefs 1 5 0 2 16 0 Week 10 @Bills 1 8 0 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 1 7 0 7 60 0 Week 12 Browns 7 55 1 1 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 1 1 0 2 5 0 Week 14 @Chargers 2 8 0 5 36 0

