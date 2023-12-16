Will Sam Malinski Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 16?
Can we expect Sam Malinski lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Malinski stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Malinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- Malinski has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
