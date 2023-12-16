Can we expect Sam Malinski lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Malinski stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Malinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Malinski has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

