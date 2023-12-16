Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 16?
Will Ryan Johansen light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- Johansen has scored in seven of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
- He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Johansen's shooting percentage is 19.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:29
|Home
|W 3-1
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
