When the Detroit Lions (9-4) and Denver Broncos (7-6) play on December 16 at Ford Field, Jared Goff and Russell Wilson will be under center for their respective offenses. Which quarterback has the advantage in this contest? Find out below.

Broncos vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: NFL Network

Russell Wilson vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Jared Goff 13 Games Played 13 67.2% Completion % 66.9% 2,609 (200.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,449 (265.3) 23 Touchdowns 21 8 Interceptions 10 315 (24.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 21 (1.6) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 217.5 yards

: Over/Under 217.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Lions have had one of the lesser defenses in the league, ranking 25th in the NFL by giving up 24.2 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in the NFL with 323.5 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit's D ranks 19th in the NFL with 2,946 passing yards allowed (226.6 per game) and 27th with 21 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Lions' D has been clicking this season, as it ranks ninth in the league with 1,259 total rushing yards allowed (96.8 per game).

Defensively, Detroit is 15th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.9%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 29th (68.2%).

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 249.5 yards

: Over/Under 249.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

