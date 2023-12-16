Will Russell Wilson Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 15?
Should you bet on Russell Wilson getting into the end zone in the Denver Broncos' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Wilson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Russell Wilson score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)
- Wilson has 315 rushing yards on 69 carries (24.2 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- Wilson has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this season.
Russell Wilson Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|27
|34
|177
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|18
|32
|308
|3
|1
|6
|56
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|306
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|21
|28
|223
|3
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|20
|31
|196
|2
|0
|7
|49
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|13
|22
|95
|1
|2
|4
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|20
|29
|194
|1
|0
|1
|21
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|12
|19
|114
|3
|0
|8
|30
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|24
|29
|193
|2
|0
|9
|30
|0
|Week 11
|Vikings
|27
|35
|259
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Browns
|13
|22
|134
|1
|0
|11
|34
|1
|Week 13
|@Texans
|15
|26
|186
|1
|3
|10
|44
|1
|Week 14
|@Chargers
|21
|33
|224
|2
|1
|6
|5
|0
Rep Russell Wilson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.