The Denver Nuggets (17-9) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) on December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.

Denver has a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.

The Nuggets record 114.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 113.5 the Thunder give up.

Denver has an 11-2 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 120.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 110.3 points per contest.

Denver gives up 110.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 110.7 in road games.

At home, the Nuggets are averaging 1.7 more treys per game (12.6) than in road games (10.9). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to away from home (35.4%).

Nuggets Injuries