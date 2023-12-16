The Denver Nuggets (17-9) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) at Ball Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets enter this contest on the heels of a 124-101 victory against the Nets on Thursday. Nikola Jokic totaled 26 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Out Concussion 10.6 1.9 2.5 Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Luguentz Dort: Questionable (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSOK

