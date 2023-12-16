On Saturday, December 16, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Nikola Jokic (10th, 27.2 points per game) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (fifth, 30.4) -- take the court when the Denver Nuggets (16-9) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-7) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Information

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic averages 27.2 points, 9.4 assists and 12.6 boards per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17 points, 8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

Reggie Jackson averages 13.7 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Christian Braun averages 8.6 points, 1.8 assists and 3.9 boards.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He's also sinking 55% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

Chet Holmgren is putting up 17 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He's draining 52.4% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Josh Giddey gets the Thunder 11.7 points, 6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Thunder are receiving 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Jalen Williams this year.

Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Nuggets Thunder 114.2 Points Avg. 120.4 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 112.8 48.9% Field Goal % 49.2% 37% Three Point % 39.1%

