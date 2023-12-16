The Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) meet the Utah State Aggies (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET.

Northern Colorado vs. Utah State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Delaynie Byrne: 17.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Utah State Players to Watch

Cheyenne Stubbs: 15.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

