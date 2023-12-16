New Mexico State vs. Fresno State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | New Mexico Bowl
The New Mexico State Aggies are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5), in this season's New Mexico Bowl, where they will face the Fresno State Bulldogs. University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. Fresno State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|Fresno State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico State (-3.5)
|51.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Mexico State (-3.5)
|51.5
|-172
|+142
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 16 Odds
- Miami (OH) vs Appalachian State
- Cal vs Texas Tech
- Western Kentucky vs Old Dominion
- Jacksonville State vs Louisiana
- Georgia Southern vs Ohio
- UCLA vs Boise State
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- New Mexico State has put together an 8-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Fresno State has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.