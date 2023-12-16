The New Mexico State Aggies are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5), in this season's New Mexico Bowl, where they will face the Fresno State Bulldogs. University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the New Mexico State vs. Fresno State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico State Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico State (-3.5) 51.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel New Mexico State (-3.5) 51.5 -172 +142 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

New Mexico State has put together an 8-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Fresno State has put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

