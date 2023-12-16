On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Miles Wood going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

  • In five of 29 games this season, Wood has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
  • Wood has zero points on the power play.
  • Wood's shooting percentage is 8.5%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
  • So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Wood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:45 Home W 5-1
12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 6-5
12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-2
12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 4-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:01 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:07 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 15:23 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:37 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:34 Home W 3-1

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

