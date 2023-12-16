Mikko Rantanen will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Colorado Avalanche play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. There are prop bets for Rantanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen has averaged 22:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In 12 of 29 games this year Rantanen has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Rantanen has a point in 19 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

Rantanen has an assist in 16 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Rantanen goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 29 Games 5 37 Points 6 14 Goals 4 23 Assists 2

