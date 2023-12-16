Michael Porter Jr.'s Denver Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Porter had nine points and six rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 124-101 win against the Nets.

In this article we will break down Porter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.7 16.2 Rebounds 7.5 7.9 8.2 Assists -- 1.6 2.0 PRA -- 26.2 26.4 PR -- 24.6 24.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.4



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Thunder

Porter has taken 13.5 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 15.0% and 14.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 23.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

The Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest tempos with 104.5 possessions per contest.

The Thunder are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Thunder are ranked 29th in the league, giving up 46.8 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.8 assists per game, the Thunder are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have given up 13.7 makes per contest, 24th in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 25 20 9 2 4 0 0

