Best Bets, Odds for the Lions vs. Broncos Game – Week 15
The Denver Broncos (7-6) visit the Detroit Lions (9-4) at Ford Field on Saturday, December 16, 2023, and best bets information is available.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Lions vs. Broncos? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Lions vs. Broncos?
- Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model and BetMGM both have the Lions taking home the victory, but the model has them winning by slightly less (4.2 points). Lean towards taking the Broncos.
- The Lions have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Lions have won eight of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (72.7%).
- Detroit is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- The Broncos have been underdogs in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.
- Denver is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +185 or more on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Lions or Broncos? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 15 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Denver (+5)
- The Lions have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Detroit has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 5-point favorites.
- The Broncos have covered the spread five times this season (5-7-1).
- Denver has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 5-point underdogs.
Parlay your bets together on the Lions vs. Broncos matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (48.5)
- Detroit and Denver combine to average 0.2 fewer points per game than the over/under of 48.5 set for this matchup.
- The Lions and the Broncos have seen their opponents average a combined 0.5 less points per game than the point total of 48.5 set for this outing.
- Lions games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (61.5%).
- Out of the Broncos' 13 games with a set total, five have hit the over (38.5%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Jared Goff Passing Completions (Our pick: 24.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|13
|265.3
|21
|1.6
|2
Lil'Jordan Humphrey Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|9.6
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.