Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Larimer County, Colorado today? We have the information below.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cheyenne Central High School at Resurrection Christian School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Academy at Liberty Common High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poudre High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
