Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown when the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions come together in Week 15 on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jeudy will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Jeudy has collected 507 yards receiving on 42 catches with one TD this season, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

In one of 12 games this season, Jeudy has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 5 3 14 0 Week 7 Packers 5 5 64 0 Week 8 Chiefs 6 2 50 1 Week 10 @Bills 3 3 35 0 Week 11 Vikings 7 5 58 0 Week 12 Browns 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 14 @Chargers 6 2 16 0

Rep Jerry Jeudy with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.