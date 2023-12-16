Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
If you live in Jefferson County, Colorado and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Golden High School at Pueblo East High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on December 15
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Arvada High School
- Game Time: 9:30 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Golden High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evergreen High School at Bear Creek High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- Conference: Jefferson County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver West High School at Arvada High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North High School - Denver at Wheat Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
