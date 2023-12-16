In this year's New Orleans Bowl, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3) over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline
BetMGM Jacksonville State (-3) 58.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Jacksonville State (-3) 59.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

  • Jacksonville State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
  • The Gamecocks have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
  • Louisiana has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

