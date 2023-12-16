Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | New Orleans Bowl
In this year's New Orleans Bowl, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3) over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup.
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-3)
|58.5
|-160
|+130
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-3)
|59.5
|-134
|+112
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- The Gamecocks have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
- Louisiana has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
