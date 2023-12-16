In this year's New Orleans Bowl, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3) over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline Louisiana Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-3) 58.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-3) 59.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

Louisiana has compiled a 5-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

