Greg Dulcich was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Denver Broncos' Week 15 matchup with the Detroit Lions (at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday). Looking for Dulcich's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Greg Dulcich and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dulcich's season stats include 25 yards on three receptions (8.3 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted four times.

Keep an eye on Dulcich's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Greg Dulcich Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Broncos.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Dulcich 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 3 25 5 0 8.3

Dulcich Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 2 2 22 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 2 1 3 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.