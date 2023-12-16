The oddsmakers think the Myrtle Beach Bowl between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats will be a relatively close one, with the Eagles favored by 3.5 points. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Ohio matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Conway, South Carolina
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Ohio Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Southern (-3.5) 48.5 -175 +145
FanDuel Georgia Southern (-3.5) 48.5 -154 +128

Week 16 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Betting Trends

  • Georgia Southern has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2.
  • Ohio has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Bobcats have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Georgia Southern & Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio
To Win the MAC +2000

