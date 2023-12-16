Georgia Southern vs. Ohio: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Myrtle Beach Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Myrtle Beach Bowl between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats will be a relatively close one, with the Eagles favored by 3.5 points. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 48.5 in the contest.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Ohio matchup in this article.
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: ESPN
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Ohio Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-3.5)
|48.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-3.5)
|48.5
|-154
|+128
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-2.
- Ohio has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Bobcats have won their only game this year when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Georgia Southern & Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
