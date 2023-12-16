Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In Garfield County, Colorado, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glenwood Springs High School at Campbell County High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Gillette, WY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montrose High School at Roaring Fork High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Basalt, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basalt High School at Grand Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Basalt, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.