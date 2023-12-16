Will Fredrik Olofsson Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 16?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Fredrik Olofsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Olofsson stats and insights
- Olofsson has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Olofsson has zero points on the power play.
- Olofsson's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Olofsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|10:48
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|11:21
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|9:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|12:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|8:53
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|9:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:26
|Away
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.