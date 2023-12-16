The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Fredrik Olofsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Fredrik Olofsson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson has scored in two of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Olofsson has zero points on the power play.

Olofsson's shooting percentage is 8.0%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 10:48 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:21 Home W 6-5 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:00 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 8:53 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

