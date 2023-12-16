Saturday's game that pits the No. 24 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northwestern, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

DePaul vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

DePaul vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 76, DePaul 70

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-5.6)

Northwestern (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

DePaul's record against the spread so far this season is 2-6-0, while Northwestern's is 4-5-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Blue Demons are 4-4-0 and the Wildcats are 5-4-0.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons average 71 points per game (266th in college basketball) while giving up 78.6 per outing (326th in college basketball). They have a -68 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The 31.2 rebounds per game DePaul averages rank 346th in the nation, and are 4.8 fewer than the 36 its opponents pull down per outing.

DePaul knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1. It shoots 38.5% from deep while its opponents hit 36% from long range.

The Blue Demons' 90.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 269th in college basketball, and the 100.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 341st in college basketball.

DePaul has committed 2.8 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14 (319th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game, with a +78 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.6 points per game (164th in college basketball) and allow 66.9 per outing (88th in college basketball).

Northwestern averages 30.4 rebounds per game (351st in college basketball) while allowing 33 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.6 boards per game.

Northwestern hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (69th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 35.1% from deep.

Northwestern has committed 6.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging eight (fourth in college basketball) while forcing 14.7 (48th in college basketball).

