Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:33 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Denver County, Colorado, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Denver West High School at Arvada High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM MT on December 16
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Omaha Central High School at Abraham Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central High School at Northfield High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Denver West High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doherty Middle School at Valley Vista High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kent Denver School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Basalt, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North High School - Denver at Wheat Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Wheat Ridge, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
