Courtland Sutton against the Detroit Lions pass defense and Jerry Jacobs is a matchup to watch in Week 15, when the Broncos meet the Lions at Ford Field. We have stats and information available for you right here.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Broncos vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Courtland Sutton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 123.9 9.5 18 65 9.05

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Courtland Sutton vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights

Courtland Sutton & the Broncos' Offense

Courtland Sutton paces his squad with 699 receiving yards on 53 catches with 10 touchdowns.

Through the air, Denver is bottom-10 in passing yards this season, ranking sixth-last in the NFL with 2,415 total passing yards (185.8 per game). It also ranks 17th in yards per attempt (6.4).

The Broncos rank midde-of-the-road this season in points (22.1 per game), ranking 13th in the league.

Denver sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 29.1 times per game (third-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Broncos are airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 60 total red-zone pass attempts (51.3% red-zone pass rate).

Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense

Jerry Jacobs leads the team with three interceptions, while also recording 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Detroit is 19th in the NFL at 2,946 (226.6 per game).

The Lions are eighth-worst in the league in scoring defense, conceding an average of 24.2 points per game.

Three players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Courtland Sutton vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats

Courtland Sutton Jerry Jacobs Rec. Targets 79 77 Def. Targets Receptions 53 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.2 49 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 699 55 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 53.8 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 129 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 15 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.