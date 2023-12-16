Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 15 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Detroit Lions. The Lions are ranked 19th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 226.6 per game.

Sutton has a team-leading 699-yard campaign on 53 catches with 10 scores so far. He has been targeted on 79 occasions, and averages 53.8 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Sutton and the Broncos with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sutton vs. the Lions

Sutton vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 9 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

18 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 226.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Lions defense makes them the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense ranks 27th in the NFL with 21 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Broncos vs Lions on Fubo!

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Sutton with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sutton Receiving Insights

Sutton, in nine of 13 games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Sutton has been targeted on 79 of his team's 378 passing attempts this season (20.9% target share).

He has 699 receiving yards on 79 targets to rank 30th in NFL play with 8.8 yards per target.

Sutton has registered a touchdown catch in 10 of 13 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored 10 of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (35.7%).

Sutton (15 red zone targets) has been targeted 25.0% of the time in the red zone (60 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 62 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 2 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/26/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 66 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 11 TAR / 8 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.