The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) welcome in the Colorado State Rams (8-1) after victories in four straight home games. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado State vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

The Rams' 76.2 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 56.2 the Anteaters allow.

Colorado State has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 56.2 points.

UC Irvine is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 76.2 points.

The Anteaters put up only 4.2 more points per game (60.6) than the Rams allow (56.4).

UC Irvine is 5-1 when scoring more than 56.4 points.

Colorado State has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.6 points.

The Anteaters shoot 38.1% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Rams allow defensively.

The Rams shoot 46.6% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Anteaters allow.

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 22.9 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

22.9 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37) Hannah Ronsiek: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Kendyll Kinzer: 6.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

6.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Sydney Mech: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%

