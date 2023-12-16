Saturday's contest features the Colorado State Rams (8-1) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) clashing at Walter Pyramid (on December 16) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-58 victory for Colorado State.

The Rams' last contest on Friday ended in a 77-76 loss to Long Beach State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colorado State vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 65, UC Irvine 58

Other MWC Predictions

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

When the Rams defeated the Montana Grizzlies, who are ranked No. 103 in our computer rankings, on December 9 by a score of 78-69, it was their best win of the year so far.

Colorado State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Anteaters are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Colorado State has five wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over Montana (No. 103) on December 9

66-59 on the road over UTEP (No. 207) on November 30

62-53 over San Francisco (No. 229) on November 26

83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 241) on November 9

67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 257) on November 15

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 22.9 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

22.9 PTS, 8.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37) Hannah Ronsiek: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 55.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Kendyll Kinzer: 6.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

6.9 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Sydney Mech: 5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

5.8 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Cali Clark: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 52.0 FG%

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game, with a +178 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.2 points per game (64th in college basketball) and give up 56.4 per outing (60th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.