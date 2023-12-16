For bracketology analysis on Colorado State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Colorado State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Colorado State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 17 18 9

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State's best wins

Colorado State took down the No. 8-ranked Creighton Bluejays, 69-48, on November 23. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. That signature win versus Creighton featured a team-high 20 points from Isaiah Stevens. Rashaan Mbemba, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

81-73 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 53/RPI) on November 6

86-81 over Washington (No. 74/RPI) on December 2

86-74 over Boston College (No. 76/RPI) on November 22

88-83 at home over Colorado (No. 86/RPI) on November 29

90-80 at home over Denver (No. 166/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Colorado State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

The Rams have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Colorado State faces the 21st-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Rams' 20 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

Colorado St has 20 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Colorado State's next game

Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Colorado State Rams

Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Colorado State Rams Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Colorado State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.