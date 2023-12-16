2024 NCAA Bracketology: Colorado State March Madness Odds | December 18
For bracketology analysis on Colorado State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Colorado State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-1
|0-0
|17
|18
|9
Colorado State's best wins
Colorado State took down the No. 8-ranked Creighton Bluejays, 69-48, on November 23. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. That signature win versus Creighton featured a team-high 20 points from Isaiah Stevens. Rashaan Mbemba, with 13 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 81-73 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 53/RPI) on November 6
- 86-81 over Washington (No. 74/RPI) on December 2
- 86-74 over Boston College (No. 76/RPI) on November 22
- 88-83 at home over Colorado (No. 86/RPI) on November 29
- 90-80 at home over Denver (No. 166/RPI) on December 6
Colorado State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Colorado State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- The Rams have tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Colorado State faces the 21st-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.
- Of the Rams' 20 remaining games this year, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.
- Colorado St has 20 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.
Colorado State's next game
- Matchup: Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Colorado State Rams
- Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
