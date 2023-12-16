What are Colorado's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6600

+6600 Preseason national championship odds: +9000

How Colorado ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-2 0-0 25 29 84

Colorado's best wins

When Colorado defeated the Miami Hurricanes (No. 24 in the AP's Top 25) on December 10 by a score of 90-63, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Tristan da Silva, as the top scorer in the victory over Miami (FL), amassed 22 points, while KJ Simpson was second on the team with 20.

Next best wins

64-59 over Richmond (No. 191/RPI) on November 20

75-57 at home over Towson (No. 228/RPI) on November 6

85-68 at home over Iona (No. 261/RPI) on November 26

90-68 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 271/RPI) on December 15

106-79 at home over Milwaukee (No. 295/RPI) on November 14

Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Colorado is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

The Buffaloes have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Colorado has been handed the 173rd-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Buffaloes' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

Colorado has 18 games left on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colorado's next game

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET Location: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

