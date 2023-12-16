Cale Makar will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Colorado Avalanche play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Makar are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Cale Makar vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar has averaged 22:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +13).

Makar has a goal in eight of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 19 of 27 games this year, Makar has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 27 games this year, Makar has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Makar's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 54.1% chance of Makar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Makar Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 27 Games 5 37 Points 1 8 Goals 0 29 Assists 1

