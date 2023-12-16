Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:38 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Broomfield County, Colorado is happening today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Broomfield High School at Holy Family High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Academy at Liberty Common High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.