The Denver Broncos (7-6) will do their best to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Detroit Lions (9-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 as 4-point underdogs. A point total of 47.5 has been set for this game.

Before the Lions take on the Broncos, here are their recent betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos as they ready for this matchup against the Lions.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 15 Odds

Denver vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Broncos vs. Lions Betting Insights

Denver has beaten the spread five times in 13 games.

As a 4-point underdog or more, the Broncos have two wins ATS (2-2).

There have been five Denver games (out of 13) that went over the total this year.

So far this season, Detroit has put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread.

As 4-point favorites or more, the Lions are 3-3 against the spread.

Detroit games with a set total have hit the over eight times this season (61.5%).

Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Samaje Perine - - - - 16.5 (-118) - Russell Wilson 217.5 (-115) 1.5 (+145) 27.5 (-111) - - - Courtland Sutton - - - - 53.5 (-115) - Lil'Jordan Humphrey - - - - 4.5 (-115) - Adam Trautman - - - - 7.5 (-120) - Jerry Jeudy - - - - 44.5 (-115) - Javonte Williams - - 53.5 (-115) - 22.5 (-111) - Marvin Mims - - - - 15.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.