The Detroit Lions (9-4) match up against the Denver Broncos (7-6) at Ford Field on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Broncos

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: NFL Network

Broncos Insights

This season the Broncos put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (22.1) than the Lions give up (24.2).

The Broncos average 22.7 fewer yards per game (300.8) than the Lions allow per contest (323.5).

This year Denver averages 115.0 rushing yards per game, 18.2 more than Detroit allows (96.8).

The Broncos have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Lions have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos put up 20.7 points per game in road games (1.4 less than their overall average), and concede 28.0 in road games (4.2 more than overall).

The Broncos' average yards gained in road games (295.8) is lower than their overall average (300.8). But their average yards allowed in away games (431.8) is higher than overall (377.4).

Denver racks up 191.3 passing yards per game in road games (5.5 more than its overall average), and concedes 269.5 in away games (36.1 more than overall).

The Broncos' average yards rushing on the road (104.5) is lower than their overall average (115.0). But their average yards conceded on the road (162.3) is higher than overall (144.0).

In road games, the Broncos convert 36.3% of third downs and allow 31.4% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (37.0%) and allow (32.3%) overall.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Cleveland W 29-12 FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston L 22-17 CBS 12/10/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-7 CBS 12/16/2023 at Detroit - NFL Network 12/24/2023 New England - NFL Network 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 1/7/2024 at Las Vegas - -

