The Denver Broncos' (7-6) injury report has eight players listed as they ready for their Saturday, December 16 matchup with the Detroit Lions (9-4). It starts at 8:15 PM at Ford Field.

The Broncos' last game ended in a 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lions head into this matchup following a 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears in their last game.

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Samaje Perine RB Knee Full Participation In Practice P.J. Locke S Neck Questionable Jonathon Cooper OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nik Bonitto OLB Knee Out Mike Purcell DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out Chris Manhertz TE NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Quinn Meinerz OL Illness Full Participation In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Decker OT Back Questionable Frank Ragnow C Knee Questionable Benito Jones DL Neck Questionable Josh Reynolds WR Back Questionable Hendon Hooker QB Knee Out

Broncos vs. Lions Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: NFL Network

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos have been sputtering defensively, ranking third-worst with 377.4 total yards surrendered per game. They have been better offensively, regstering 300.8 total yards per contest (24th-ranked).

In terms of points scored the Broncos rank 13th in the NFL (22.1 points per game), and they are 22nd on the other side of the ball (23.8 points allowed per game).

The Broncos are putting up 185.8 passing yards per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 233.4 passing yards per contest (24th-ranked) on defense.

Denver ranks 13th in rushing yards per game (115), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 144 rushing yards allowed per contest.

After forcing 24 turnovers (first in NFL) and turning the ball over 18 times (16th in NFL) this season, the Broncos sport the sixth-ranked turnover margin of +6.

Broncos vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-4.5)

Lions (-4.5) Moneyline: Lions (-225), Broncos (+180)

Lions (-225), Broncos (+180) Total: 48 points

