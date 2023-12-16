One of the top running backs in football will be featured when David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions host the Denver Broncos on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Looking to place player prop bets? Most of the most prolific contributors for the Lions and the Broncos will have player props on the table for this game.

Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +650

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

David Montgomery Touchdown Odds

Montgomery Odds to Score First TD: +470

Montgomery Odds to Score Anytime TD: +190

More Broncos Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Samaje Perine - - 17.5 (-113) Russell Wilson 217.5 (-113) 24.5 (-113) - Courtland Sutton - - 52.5 (-113) Adam Trautman - - 7.5 (-113) Jerry Jeudy - - 42.5 (-113) Javonte Williams - 52.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Marvin Mims - - 16.5 (-113) Jaleel McLaughlin - 12.5 (-113) -

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jahmyr Gibbs - 53.5 (-113) 26.5 (-120) Jared Goff 255.5 (-113) - - Sam LaPorta - - 49.5 (-113) David Montgomery - 67.5 (-113) 6.5 (-120) Kalif Raymond - - 18.5 (-113) Josh Reynolds - - 18.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 75.5 (-113) Jameson Williams - - 19.5 (-113)

